By VERAH OKEYO

By LYNETTE MUKAMI

Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki, a veteran politician and a champion for multiparty democracy, has passed on at the Aga Khan University Hospital, the family has announced.

Mr Kariuki, who was also a businessman, had been ailing for some time until his death in the wee hours of Monday morning.

He was also the founding member of The National Alliance (TNA), a political party that was at the helm of power between 2013 and 2017.

The family and hospital remained tight-lipped about what was ailing the former politician, but he looked frail in his last public appearances such as in late 2018 when opposition leader Raila Odinga paid him a visit at his home in Kiambu.

TRIBUTES

Politicians took to social media to mourn the death of the veteran politician.

Moses Wetangula posted on his Twitter account: “I have learnt with shock and sadness of the passing on of Nginyo Kariuki. He will be remembered for his courageous and relentless struggle for the restoration of multiparty democracy and constitutional reform. R.I.P”.

Amani party leader Musalia Mudavadi speaks at the residence of Kiambu politician Nginyo Kariuki (seated left) in Tigoni on May 21, 2019. Mr Mudavadi hinted at the possibility of working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders allied to him in the run-up to the 2022 elections. PHOTO | ERIC WAINAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Gideon Moi also sent his condolences.

My Kariuki will be remembered as a tough politician who vied to be the Member of Parliament of Kiambaa, which is in present day Kiambu County, in the 80s.

Alongside late firebrand politician Kenneth Matiba, he was a staunch activist for multiparty democracy in Kenya.

WEALTHY

The life of the prominent businessman, among the wealthy barons in Kiambu County, was a textbook rags to riches story.

Mr Kariuki invested in real estate: he owned Nginyo Towers and the five start Lenana Mount Hotel which he had spent billions of shillings to renovate and build in 2015 through a Chinese firm.

Some of these properties, however, had been a source of headache for the late businessman.

In 2018, the tycoon had taken Green Plots Properties -- run by one George Ndegwa -- to court for fraudulently sub-dividing and selling off his land in Kajiado which he said he bought from his sister Rose Wanjiru in 1989.

GOLFING CAREER

Nginyo was one of Africa's first golfers, having established the only golf club in the country to be started by an indigenous African back in 1963.

He founded the Ndumberi Golf Club, popularly known as “St Andrews”, to enable Africans and Asians to play the game which was then exclusively for the white community.

He initially began as a caddy before rising to the top of Kenya's golfing circles.

“The founding of Ndumberi Golf Club was critical as it paved way for clubs affiliated to Kenya Golf Union (KGU) accept selected African and Asians to join as members,’’ said Kariuki at a past golfing event.