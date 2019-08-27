alexa Daima plant shut down over Nairobi River pollution - Daily Nation
Daima plant shut down over Nairobi River pollution

Tuesday August 27 2019

Nema acting director general Mamo B. Mamo

Nema acting director general Mamo B. Mamo addresses the media at the Sameer's Daima plant in Industrial Area on August 27, 2019. The factory was closed indefinitely for discharging effluent into Nairobi River. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Nema officers raid factories in Industrial Area over pollution of Nairobi River.
SARAH NANJALA
A milk factory owned by Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Limited has been shut down indefinitely for failure to comply with waste disposal regulations.

The operations manager at the Daima plant in Industrial Area was also arrested in the Tuesday morning raid by police and inspectors from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Nema accused the factory of discharging effluent into Nairobi River.

More follows...