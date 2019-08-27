Daima plant shut down over Nairobi River pollution
Tuesday August 27 2019
A milk factory owned by Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Limited has been shut down indefinitely for failure to comply with waste disposal regulations.
The operations manager at the Daima plant in Industrial Area was also arrested in the Tuesday morning raid by police and inspectors from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).
Nema accused the factory of discharging effluent into Nairobi River.
More follows...