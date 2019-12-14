He rose to the rank of a colonel, the highest rank a religious person can get at the military.

Bishop Rotich served the Kenya military before he resigned in 2016 after attaining the age of 55 years.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Pope Francis has appointed Alfred Kipkoech Rotich bishop of Kericho Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Rotich, a former head of military ordinance, was appointed on Saturday.

The appointment was communicated to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops by the Pope’s representative in Kericho Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

“Bishop Rotich replaces Bishop Emmanuel Okombo who has retired after attaining 75 years of age, the official retirement age for bishops,” stated Archbishop Megen in the letter.

Bishop Rotich served the Kenya military before he resigned in 2016 after attaining the age of 55 years. He rose to the rank of a colonel, the highest rank a religious person can get at the military.

He becomes the third Bishop of Kericho Diocese. Bishop Philip Anyolo, the current bishop of Kisumu, was the first bishop of the diocese.

Advertisement

Bishop Rotich was born in July, 27, 1957 at Tegat village of Bomet County.