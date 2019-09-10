Pope Francis sends message to Kenya

By PSCU

Pope Francis has sent a message of best wishes and blessings to Kenyans and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Pope sent the message as he overflew Kenya on his way back to Rome after his three-nation visit of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.

In the message delivered by radio and recorded by Kenya's Air Traffic Control (ATC), the bishop of Rome who is also the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church invoked blessings of peace and wellbeing on Kenya.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta, I offer my cordial best wishes to you and the People of Kenya as I return to Rome after my Apostolic visit in Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.

"Upon all of you, I invoke blessings of peace and wellbeing," Pope Francis said.

The Pope arrived in Maputo, Mozambique on 4th September for a five-day apostolic tour of sub-Saharan Africa that saw him spend two days in Madagascar before completing his sojourn in Mauritius.

