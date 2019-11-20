By JAMES MURIMI

More by this Author

By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

The postmortem on the bodies of a woman and her two children alleged to have been killed by her estranged soldier husband has begun at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Laikipia County.

Close relatives of the deceased, pathologists and detectives are at the morgue for the autopsy expected to take the better part of Wednesday.

Seemingly calm, Syombua's mother, Maua Malombe, is accompanied by two family friends.

The bodies of Joyce Syombua, 31, and her two children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5, were found stuffed in gunny bags and dumped in a shallow grave at an old cemetery in Nanyuki town last Saturday.

They were reported missing on October 27 after spending two days at Major Mwaura’s home at the Laikipia Airbase Barracks.

Government Chief Pathologist Dr Johasen Oduor is leading the team conducting the postmortem examination.

Advertisement

INVESTIGATIONS

The detectives are led by Laikipia East Director of Criminal Investigations boss Jacob Muriithi as they continue to piece together how the soldier managed to sneak the three bodies out of the military facility undetected.

One by one, the multi-agency team donned on protective gear before entering the morgue.

The main suspect, Major Peter Mugure and his co-accused Collins Pamba — a casual labourer at the Laikipia Airbase, were arraigned Monday and detained for 21 days pending conclusion of investigations into the heinous killings.

Central Region Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Mailanyi told the Nanyuki court on Monday that more time was required for a postmortem and analysis.

He said DNA samples had already been extracted from the bodies, waiting to be analysed by experts.