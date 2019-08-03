The President said initiatives that promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics are key achievements of the Big Four Agenda, the realisation of the Vision 2030 as well as sustainable development goals.

By FAITH NYAMAI

The patent and trademark registration for past, present and future projects presented by students during exhibitions will be free, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Mr Kenyatta gave the directive when he officially opened this year’s Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition on Saturday. The fair will end on August 7.

DYNAMIC

Mr Kenyatta said the future of the country depends on innovation and that the items being showcased have the potential to transform Kenya into a bigger economy.

“The projects presented in these exhibitions should be protected and rights reserved to their creators,” he said.

“As the patron of Young Scientists Kenya, I am proud to open the exhibition and to learn that the programme has reached all the counties.”

He asked schools to embrace the subjects, adding that his administration is committed to drive the programme and ensure its success is felt across the country.

“Young people are our leaders and innovators of tomorrow. We must do all we can to help them pursue studies or technical training, which will allow them to advance their ideas and make them commercially viable,” the President said.

Mr Kenyatta added that young scientists encourage the uptake of the subjects in schools and contribute to an improvement in the quality of teaching and learning.

“I take this opportunity to thank the teachers who have worked with the students. You have moulded these young scientists to become dynamic and inspired future leaders,” he said.

The President called on the Cabinet and other government officials to support scientists in improving and applying their innovations.

He asked Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to give the students the necessary support.

“We continue to upgrade resources and build capacity as part of our promise to support innovation. This will include waiving fees for trademarks and patent arising from the exhibition,” Mr Kenyatta added.

TRAINING

Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai, who is also the YSK chairman, said 234 schools are taking part in the exhibition.

He said the programme is milestone in the journey to encourage science and mathematics programmes in schools.

The fair is organised by YSK, the Ministry of Education, the Irish embassy and Safaricom’s innovating programme BLAZE.

Safaricom consumer business director Charles Kare said BLAZE used Sh45 million to sponsor the school outreach programme and the show.

“By partnering with YSK, we aim to change perceptions by making science courses ‘cool’ for young people and deliver a positive and empowering message to students as they begin to make decisions that will impact their lives for years to come,” Mr Kare said.

He added that Safaricom made an effort to focus on schools in marginalised areas of the country, special needs students and girls.

More than 500 students are expected to present their projects during this year’s exhibition.

YSK provides a platform for secondary school students to come together to investigate theories, discover new technology and advance knowledge through research and innovation.