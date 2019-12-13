By PSCU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta today commissioned the Modika Barracks, Kenya’s newest army barracks and home to the Kenya Army’s 6 Brigade.

The barracks, which will be home to three army fighting units and three support sub-units, is part of a program to modernise and improve the capability of the Kenya Defence Forces.

At the same event, President Kenyatta launched the Soldier’s Legend, a book documenting the 55-year history of the Kenya Army and the soldiers who have always stood at the frontline to defend Kenya.

WORLD CLASS MILITARY

President Kenyatta said the government will continue dedicating enough resources and funds to support the Kenya Defence Forces to continue maintaining its status as a world class military that is ready to defend Kenya.

He said Kenyan soldiers have always earned praise for their role in promoting peace in many parts of the world.

Advertisement

“It takes sacrifice and discipline to protect a nation. I want to remind Kenyans that defence and security of our country is a collective responsibility and we should remain vigilant and united against those who may want to wish us harm,” said the President told soldiers at the Modika Barracks on the outskirts of Garissa town.

IDEALS

President Kenyatta called on KDF officers to uphold their military ideals as they protect the dignity of Kenyans.

He said Kenya is a peaceful nation but it will spare no effort to defend itself against those with evil intentions.

The Head of State said the government will always ensure that KDF is well resourced, well trained and agile enough to protect the nation.

On the military book, President Kenyatta said the publication will inspire Kenyans to commit to serve the country whether in uniform or civilian.

The Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe and Commander Kenya Army Lt Gen WR Koipaton and 6 Brigade Commander Brig P K Njema also spoke at the event.

Lt Gen Koipaton said the Soldier’s Legacy will help demystify the Kenya Army and will be useful to students, scholars and Kenyans in general.

He said the establishment of the new barracks is part of efforts to modernise the KDF as it changes to adapt to emerging threats.