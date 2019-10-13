By AMINA WAKO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent messages of condolence to families and friends of 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers who died in Garissa on Saturday.

The officers were killed when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted on the road by Al Shabaab militants at Degow on the Liboi-Damajale Road.

The officers from the Harhar GSU camp were on routine security patrol along the Kenya-Somalia border.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the President assured the families of the fallen officers of government’s support.

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed officers and assures them of government support during this difficult period of mourning,” read the statement.

Even as the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai sent reinforcement to the area to pursue the attackers, the President said that action had been taken to apprehend the attackers.

He added that the government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to cowardly terrorist actions.