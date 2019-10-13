alexa President Kenyatta mourns 11 fallen GSU officers - Daily Nation
President Kenyatta mourns 11 fallen GSU officers

Sunday October 13 2019

An extensively damaged Toyota Land Cruiser. At least 11 General Service Unit officers were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device on the Degoh Road in Garissa County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY 

  • The officers from the Harhar GSU camp were on routine security patrol along the Kenya-Somalia border.   
  • The officers were killed their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device.
AMINA WAKO
By AMINA WAKO
President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent messages of condolence to families and friends of 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers who died in Garissa on Saturday.

The officers were killed when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted on the road by Al Shabaab militants at Degow on the Liboi-Damajale Road.

The officers from the Harhar GSU camp were on routine security patrol along the Kenya-Somalia border.   

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the President assured the families of the fallen officers of government’s support.

 “The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed officers and assures them of government support during this difficult period of mourning,” read the statement.

Even as the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai sent reinforcement to the area to pursue the attackers, the President said that action had been taken to apprehend the attackers.

He added that the government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to cowardly terrorist actions.

The attack comes barely 3 months after at least four people were killed after their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device in the border town of Kulan, Garissa.