President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday sent a message of condolence to the family, friends, relatives and residents of Kibra Constituency following the death of Honourable Ken Okoth at The Nairobi Hospital.

President Kenyatta said death has robbed the nation of an astute and progressive legislator who stood out for his servant leadership credentials.

The Head of State described Mr Okoth as a courageous and illustrious servant of the people who sacrificed personal comfort to serve the country with commitment and dedication, especially the residents of Kibra Constituency.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have received the sad news of the passing away of the Hon. Kenneth Okoth, MP for Kibra Constituency. May God the Almighty comfort his family, friends, relatives, constituents and indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning," the Head of State said.

He said the legislator, who succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 41, will be remembered as an outstanding and gifted leader whose legacy will live on for many generations to come.