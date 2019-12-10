By AGGREY OMBOKI

President Uhuru Kenyatta held bilateral talks on with several leaders who are in the country to attend the ongoing ninth African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of nations Heads of State Summit at State House, Nairobi.

The meetings came shortly after President Kenyatta took over the chairmanship of the ACP, taking over from Papua New Guinea for a three-year term.

In the first meeting, the Kenyan leader held talks with Faustin-Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic who assured him of his country's support as he takes over the leadership of the 79-member bloc.

President Kenyatta and Vice President de Sousa of Angola discussed the possibility of increasing Kenya Airways flights to Luanda as a way of deepening trade ties between the two countries.

Responding to a request by the Angolan VP for Kenya's help in expanding his country's nascent tourism sector, the president welcomed Angolans to train in the country's tourism colleges which he termed as "some of the best training institutions in the world".

The Ewastini Prime Minister said his country is also focused on benefiting from Kenya’s centres of excellence especially in agriculture, tourism and agro-processing.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini said his government is keen to develop trade and people to people ties with Kenya, adding that the kingdom welcomes Kenya Airways to start direct flights to Mbabane.

In his meeting with the European Union (EU) delegation, President Kenyatta said that trade agreements between the EU and ACP should be balanced and mutually beneficial.

On her part, European Union commissioner Jutta Urpilainen reassured President Kenyatta of the EU’s continued support in its pursuit of development targets.