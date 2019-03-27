By ANTHONY KITIMO

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni arrived in Mombasa on Wednesday morning.

The plane carrying President Museveni’s delegation landed at the Moi International Airport at 10.20am where he was received by President Kenyatta.

President Museveni, who is on a two-day state visit, inspected guard of honour before proceeding to Mombasa State House.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the ongoing Uganda-Kenya business meeting.

LOCAL LEADERS

Those who were at the airport to receive the Ugandan leader were Deputy President William Ruto, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her Ugandan counterpart Sam Kutesa.

Others were Members of Parliament Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Jones Mlolwa (Voi), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Kilifi Woman Representative Margaret Mbeyu among other local leaders.

The two heads of state, however, did not address Mombasa residents who turned out in large numbers.

BUSINESS

“I expected to meet Ugandan President (Yoweri Museveni) face to face for the first time in my life. I lined up here for three hours only to see their convoy heading to State House,” said Changamwe resident Said Abdalla.

According to sources, plans to address locals were shelved in the last minute to avoid politicising the visit.

The two presidents are scheduled to meet Uganda and Kenya business players at the Whitesands Beach Resort at 2pm.