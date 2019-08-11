alexa All officers in charge of prisons transferred in major reshuffle - Daily Nation
All officers in charge of prisons transferred in major reshuffle

Sunday August 11 2019

Correctional Services PS Zainab Hussein

Correctional Services PS Zainab Hussein who on August 11, 2019 gave prison bosses moved in a new reshuffle a week to report to their new stations. All officers in charge of prisons have been transferred. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

VINCENT ACHUKA
All officers in charge of prisons in Kenya have been moved in a new major reshuffle.

Following the transfers, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein Sunday gave the affected officers a week to report to their new stations.

Ms Hussein also said that she will personally issue authority to incur expenditure (AIE) to the officers at their new stations.

This latest reshuffle comes at a time when the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stopped the release of 120 hardcore criminals under the Presidential Pardon Scheme over suspected bribery of top prisons officials who selected the convicts to be freed.

A a fingerprint analysis by the DCI revealed that on the list were hardcore prisoners who did not meet the conditions for release under the presidential pardon.

More follows.

