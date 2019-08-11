Ms Hussein also said that she will personally issue authority to incur expenditure (AIE) to the officers at their new stations

By VINCENT ACHUKA

All officers in charge of prisons in Kenya have been moved in a new major reshuffle.

Following the transfers, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein Sunday gave the affected officers a week to report to their new stations.

This latest reshuffle comes at a time when the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stopped the release of 120 hardcore criminals under the Presidential Pardon Scheme over suspected bribery of top prisons officials who selected the convicts to be freed.

A a fingerprint analysis by the DCI revealed that on the list were hardcore prisoners who did not meet the conditions for release under the presidential pardon.