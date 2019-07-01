By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A prison warder will spend the next three years in jail for killing a Kenyatta University student, Maureen Gachagua, after hitting her with a car.

Senior resident magistrate Elector Riany Monday said that Dismas Motogwa Gitenge failed to stop at the scene of the incident, saying he had knocked down a cow.

Mr Riany said the act of the warder calls for custodial sentence.

For failing to report the incident, Gitenge was handed a six months jail term and his license was cancelled.

Upon being hit by Gitenge’s car, Ms Gachagua’s leg was cut off and was left at the scene.

NUMBER PLATE

Gitenge’s car number plate was left at the scene as drove away with Ms Gachagua’s body, who was six weeks pregnant, still on the roof of the vehicle.

He dumped it in South C.

Police collected the number plate from the scene and used it to identify the offender.

Ms Gachagua’s mother attempted to take her life as she could not withstand the loss of her lastborn daughter.

Gitenge’s lawyer, Dunstan Omar, said he will appeal against the sentence which has no option of a fine.