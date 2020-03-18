Prison officers step up coronavirus fight

By MACHARIA MWANGI

The prison department has enhanced hygiene measures in rehabilitation facilities across the country in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to the Nation Wednesday, Prisons Rift Valley Regional Commander Kimutai Too said they had taken all the necessary measures to help safeguard inmates.

“We have taken all the vital cautions as earlier outlined by President Uhuru Kenyatta, including barring visits to the facilities,” said Mr Too.

The prisons boss said all correctional facilities have been advised to ensure strict hygiene in an effort to curb spread of the disease.

Officials at the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison, which is is one of the most populated correctional facilities in the country, have heightened surveillance to ensure hygienic practices are being adhered to.

At the same time, nominated MP David Sankok advised Kenyans keep social distances to reduce the spread of the virus.

He warned Kenyans against complacency while hailing the Ministry of Health for doing a “sterling job” since the country reported the first case of coronavirus.