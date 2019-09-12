The DCI also pointed out that Ms Mugo was charged with detaining a man for hours after forcing him to pay her Sh440,000.

Ms Mugo is accused of drawing a pistol and threatening to kill a man on August 15, 2019 at New Muthaiga Estate in Nairobi.

A self-styled private investigator is wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for alleged robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill.

DCI on Wednesday issued a ‘wanted’ circular and attached a warrant of arrest against of Trimo Security Limited CEO Jane Wawira Mugo.

The warrant issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Milimani, indicated that Ms Mugo had failed to attend court for plea on September 10, 2019.

She alleged that he was spying for a relative of the director of a company where she was an investigator.

DCI also stated that Ms Mugo, whom it described to as a ‘serial criminal’, had previously been arraigned for various offences but the cases were withdrawn.

“Ms Jane Wawira Mugo, a serial criminal is wanted by the DCI, for various criminal activities including robbery with violence, impersonation and threatening to kill,” said the DCI in a statement attached to a tweet.

“A warrant of arrest to that effect was issued by Milimani Law Courts,” the statement added.

The DCI also pointed out that Ms Mugo was charged with detaining a man for hours after forcing him to pay her Sh440,000.

“Further, she is accused of abducting a Nairobi businessman, locking him in her office at Baba Dogo and forcing him to pay a debt of Sh400,000,” the DCI stated.

She was accused of impersonating a public service employee. She stormed the office of the victim's lawyer (the detained man) and introduced herself as a police officer, searched the house and created disturbance.

Her employees Isaac Ndirangu, Noreen Malala and Michael Gita are also accused of robbing a man of Sh90,000 which he had withdrawn from a bank.

According to the DCI, the suspects, who were carrying a police radio, handcuffs and a pistol, introduced themselves as police officers.

Questions have been raised over the woman who has worked closely with investigators at different police stations and appeared in court severally to present exhibits to prosecutors.

Ms Mugo has on several occasions since 2010 been interviewed by the media including TV stations where she openly stated that she works as a private investigator and even gave details of the location of her offices. Several pictures of her with top police officers have been published in the media.

In an earlier interview with the Nation, Ms Mugo said she is a former police officer and that she works with lawyers, pathologists and IT experts, depending on the nature of the investigation.

She came to the limelight in 2009 when her firm caught thieves who had stolen 10 calorimeters belonging to the government; equipment meant to test HIV/Aids in children.

Then in 2013, Ms Mugo investigated and revived a case in which two sisters had been murdered by a gardener in Nairobi’s South C estate.