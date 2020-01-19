By ELIZABETH MERAB

More by this Author

The Health ministry on Sunday ordered an investigation into The Nairobi Hospital after a patient was allegedly stuck in a lift for an hour and 15 minutes.

In a statement, outgoing Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the patient was being transferred on Sunday from the Intensive Care Unit to the High Dependency Unit.

"The hospital administration failed to find an immediate solution to the grave situation," Ms Kariuki said.

REPORT

The minister said she had been informed that this was not the first such case at the hospital.

She said she had therefore ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council to immediately investigate the matter and submit a report in two days.

Advertisement

"The hospital management is hereby directed to ensure patients at the facility are not exposed to similar situations in future," Ms Kariuki said.

MEETING

Reached for comment on Sunday, the council's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Daniel Yumbya, said he was at the hospital for a meeting on the matter.

Mr Yumbya told the Nation by phone that the meeting was of the hospital's management and the patient's family.

The CEO, who said he was with council chair Eva Njenga, noted that he could not give details.

A source told the Nation that the patient, a 46-year-old man, was stable.

The source said the council was assessing the impact of his long stay in the lift to establish if his vital signs, and therefore wellbeing, were affected.