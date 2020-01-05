Prof Kiama named UoN Vice Chancellor

By FAITH NYAMAI

Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama is now the new University of Nairobi (UoN) Vice Chancellor.

UoN Council chair Prof Julia Ojiambo made the announcement on Sunday in a letter to university stakeholders.

She said Prof Kiama has been appointed to serve a five-year term effective January 6, 2020.

“On behalf of the Council, I take this opportunity to thank the Public Service Commission, council colleagues, the Ministry of Education, the entire university fraternity and particularly the Chancellor for according the recruitment process and respective facilitative instruments and agencies a chance,” she said.

Prof Ojiambo also thanked Prof Peter Mbithi and Prof Isaac Mbeche for discharging the duties of the office of vice chancellor in substantive and acting capacities respectively.

“This follows the conclusion of respective processes at the Public Service Commission before University Council and subsequent consultation as provided for in the law” she said.