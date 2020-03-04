By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) has asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to ensure that all information and data needed by the public is provide without delay.

KEG President Churchill Otieno said the public and the media continue to suffer for lack of enough information despite the right to information being guaranteed by the Constitution. He called for a cordial partnership between the editors and the commission.

“We understand the role that the PSC plays and how it affects the society. As editors, we are ready to partner with the commission,” said Mr Otieno.

The editors met the PSC Tuesday at the Sarova Stanley in Nairobi to discuss ‘Options for Efficiency in the Civil Service’.

REAL TIME INFORMATION

Ms Rose Lukalo, a member of the editor’s guild, said that PSC should start working to ensure that all information needed by the public and the media is provided in real time.

“Why is the public denied the data and information which is supposed to be made available to them?” asked Ms Lukalo.

She urged the PSC to remove middle-men to ensure efficiency and accountability.

“It’s absolutely chaotic that the public does not get the information they need. It’s also said that new fees are introduced and imposed on the public without public participation,” she said.

IMPROVE EFFICIENCY

Ms Lukalo said the PSC should lower the cost of getting information and improve efficiency.

The editors questioned why decisions on the country’s wage bill are being made without consulting the public and demanded to know the measured being taken to protect public funds from being misused in paying salaries for new government positions being created by the political class.

PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo said the commission is ready to establish a working relationship with the media.

Mr Kirogo said the commission is setting up a real time feedback contact centre where all issues raised by the public will be addressed.

“We believe the public is the best auditor for the PSC and this will minimise the issue of brokers,” he said.

TRAIN YOUTH

He said the commission is in the process of transforming itself to benefit all citizens.

“We are keen to involve the youth and are currently recruiting 3,200 youths to PSC at entry level,” he said.

So far over 6,000 young people have been trained by the PSC.

Mr Kirogo said the training helps to build competencies among the youth.

The internship programme was launched last year.

The editors’ guild is working through the Press Club to promote media freedom, professionalism and credibility.