President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday warned against misuse of public resources and challenged the public to hold elected leaders to account.

The President noted that his administration is keen on implementing infrastructure projects across the country to create an enabling environment for investment, wealth and employment creation.

“We want money allocated for development to go to the right projects, not the pockets of a few people," he said in Mbalambala, Garissa County, where he commissioned the 54MW Garissa solar power plant that cost Sh13 billion.

"You, the people, are our employers so you have the right to hold us to account to make sure your money is used properly."

NATIONWIDE GROWTH

President Kenyatta further said the government is keen on narrowing development gaps among regions as every Kenyan is part of his administration's development agenda.

“The gap that existed is being reduced. We are developing our country uniformly, from Moyale to Namanga ... from Mombasa to Lake Victoria,” he said.

The power plant developed by the Rural Energy Authority (REA) is the largest in East and Central Africa .

President Kenyatta said it is part of the government's broad renewable energy strategy to harvest 400MW of electricity from the country's vast solar resource.

He noted that Garissa, which previously depended on unstable thermal power, is now fully connected to the national power grid.

OTHER PROJECTS

President Kenyatta announced plans to construct water pans in the region for rain water harvesting.

He said he will return soon to officially open Garissa-Modogashe road, which is almost complete, and launch construction of Mbalambala-Garissa road.

Energy CS Charles Keter thanked Garissa's leaders for their cooperation during the power plant's construction and announced plans to compensate locals on whose land the facility was developed.