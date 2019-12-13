alexa Protect your money from corrupt leaders, Uhuru tells Kenyans - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Protect your money from corrupt leaders, Uhuru tells Kenyans

Friday December 13 2019

Uhuru launches Garissa Solar Power Plant

President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurates the 50MW Garissa Solar Power Plant in Mbalambala on December 13, 2019. PHOTO | PSCU 

In Summary

  • The President noted that is administration is keen on implementing infrastructure projects across the country to create an enabling environment for investment, wealth and employment creation.
  • President Kenyatta further said the government is keen on narrowing development gaps among regions as every Kenyan is part of his administration's development agenda.
  • He said he will soon return to Garissa to officially open Garissa-Modogashe road, which is almost complete, and launch construction of Mbalambala-Garissa road.
Advertisement
 
PSCU
By PSCU
More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday warned against misuse of public resources and challenged the public to hold elected leaders to account.

The President noted that his administration is keen on implementing infrastructure projects across the country to create an enabling environment for investment, wealth and employment creation.

“We want money allocated for development to go to the right projects, not the pockets of a few people," he said in Mbalambala, Garissa County, where he commissioned the 54MW Garissa solar power plant that cost Sh13 billion.

"You, the people, are our employers so you have the right to hold us to account to make sure your money is used properly."

NATIONWIDE GROWTH

President Kenyatta further said the government is keen on narrowing development gaps among regions as every Kenyan is part of his administration's development agenda.

Related Stories

Advertisement

“The gap that existed is being reduced. We are developing our country uniformly, from Moyale to Namanga ... from Mombasa to Lake Victoria,” he said.

The power plant developed by the Rural Energy Authority (REA) is the largest in East and Central Africa .

President Kenyatta said it is part of the government's broad renewable energy strategy to harvest 400MW of electricity from the country's vast solar resource.

He noted that Garissa, which previously depended on unstable thermal power, is now fully connected to the national power grid.

OTHER PROJECTS

President Kenyatta announced plans to construct water pans in the region for rain water harvesting.

He said he will return soon to officially open Garissa-Modogashe road, which is almost complete, and launch construction of Mbalambala-Garissa road.

Energy CS Charles Keter thanked Garissa's leaders for their cooperation during the power plant's construction and announced plans to compensate locals on whose land the facility was developed.

Garissa Governor Ali Korane, Senator Yusuf Haji, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly majority leader and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale and Mbalambala MP Omar Shurie were among leaders who attended the event.