By NYABOGA KIAGE

Questions have emerged after detectives who arrested Starehe MP Charles Njagua over ‘xenophobic’ remarks whisked him away in a police vehicle bearing South Sudanese number plates.

The MP was bundled into the Subaru car registration number SSD 581AQ and driven to Nairobi Area police station.

It is not clear why the detectives chose to use the foreign plates during the arrest.

Mr Njagua was arrested over comments he made threatening foreign investors — Tanzanian, Ugandans and Chinese — who operate businesses in his constituency in which the expansive Gikomba market lies.

‘MISINTERPRETED’

In a video that is making rounds on social media, Mr Kanyi is accused of threatening to have the Chinese, Tanzanians and Ugandans operating in Gikomba and Nyamakima beaten up and kicked out of the country.

The comments caused a storm in Tanzania leading to the summoning of Kenya’s High Commissioner.

But Kenya distanced itself from the comments and assured foreign investors that their businesses are safe.

Kenyan Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna said Mr Njagua's utterances did not reflect the position of the government.

But the MP claimed his remarks were misrepresented and misunderstood.