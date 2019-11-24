Q and A with NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia

1. Sir, recent incidents in which police officers have been accused of robbery, murder and use of excessive force illustrate that police vetting that was supposed to clean up the force failed miserably after wasting billions of taxpayers’ money. Many officers found unsuitable came back to the force after appeal. What can the current commission do to ensure the envisaged police reforms are implemented and the force is rid of the rotten tomatoes once and for all? Abraham Sudi, Nandi

The purpose of police vetting was to provide a transition strategy for police officers who were appointed under the former Police Act CAP 84, Administration Police CAP 85 and officers working under the CID to transit from force to service.

However, there were a myriad of challenges that are normal in many transformation and organisation change management processes.

During the last vetting, a total of about 6,293 police officers were vetted. A total of 5,548 police officers were found suitable to continue serving.

About 445 police officers were found unsuitable to serve and were dismissed.

A total of 341 police officers appealed against the commission’s decision and filed cases in court. Some were reinstated and others dismissed.

Advertisement

More than 300 police officers did not complete the vetting process and no favourable or adverse decision was made.

The above scorecard is a clear indication that there was value for money and taxpayers’ money was properly utilised.

Subsequently, the commission did not receive any adverse audit query on the vetting in the 2017/2018 Auditor General’s Report.

Subsequently, a total of about 40,000 police officers recruited from 2012 to date underwent the new police training that prepared them to serve as professional servicemen and women, and not as part of a force.

The policy position of the commission is that this cohort of police officers is outside the vetting bracket.

Consequently, their discipline can adequately be managed under the existing framework.

It is under this disciplinary control framework that the commission has adequately addressed the recent incidents of police involvement in crime, excessive use of force, abuse of human rights and other complaints by the public.

2. Our men and women are being killed by implanted IEDs while on patrol. What happened to the much-talked-about Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs)? Do you have any plans to secure these officers? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Terrorism is a global menace and part of the security threats in Kenya.

In 2013, when President Uhuru Kenyatta took over, the National Police Service had no Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle (MRAP) and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

Today, the National Police Service has acquired 25 MRAPs and 30 APCs, specialised security equipment and sufficient body armour for police officers in operational areas.

However, these equipment are also prone to wear and tear. The government has ensured they are continually repaired and maintained.

3. Police officers carry arms to protect citizens. But officers are misusing guns and even shooting their loved ones. What measures is your commission taking to address this worrying trend? Are these cases due to job-related stress or other socio-economic triggers? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The commission takes note that police officers face both personal and professional stress, which may lead to these incidents.

The commission has since developed the Policy on Psychosocial Counselling Services for the National Police Service (the Service) to provide effective psycho-social support services to them and their families.

Further, the commission has established and is in the process of starting an Integrated Wellness Centre to provide psychological counselling services, treatment and rehabilitation.

4. What measures have you recently taken against errant police officers? Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi

The commission has dismissed 298 police officers since April 2019 to date.

In addition, there are more than 10 disciplinary sanctions approved for errant police officers that may not necessary result in dismissal or lowering of rank.

These range from light punishments, penalties and cash fines to warning letters.

5. Is the commission aware of widespread harassment of citizens by police officers in some residential areas such as Eastlands? In these estates, rogue officers arbitrarily arrest anyone they suspect to be coming from a bar. The charge is almost always being ‘drunk and disorderly’ and one can only be freed after parting with a bribe. It is also no longer a secret that some police officers collect bribes at scheduled times from bars and spirits shop owners, mainly to allow them operate outside stipulated hours. Stephen Kathurima, Nairobi

The public is called upon to report such issues to the relevant institutions. As the commission, we strongly discourage corruption.

The public should also (totally) refrain from giving bribes to police officers due to fear of facing the law. If they do, police officers will have no incentive to ask for bribes.

6. Section 12 of the National Police Service Act stipulates the manner in which commission members conduct themselves. Honestly, how would you rate police performance out of 10? Oluchina Antony, Emuhaya

I think this ought to have been in reference to Section 12 of the National Police Service Commission Act, which provides for the standards within which the commission shall provide services.

It is important for the public to distinguish between the members of the service and the commission.

The ‘men and women in blue’ are uniformed members of the service and not members of the commission.

The commission is mandated to deal with human resource management of both the uniformed and civilian members of the service.

7. The current commissioners recently declared that they will not vet senior and junior police officers like the previous one under Mr Johnson Kavuludi. What informed this position? Dan Murugu, Nakuru.

We have outlined the summary results of the previous vetting.

The commission received reports and feedback from police officers who complained about their right to privacy.

Further, good human resource management practices protect employees of any organisation from being paraded in public during management of disciplinary matters and other administrative actions.

It is the commission’s policy position that to manage discipline and performance of employees, you need to know what to deal with in private and what to expose.

This practice becomes even more necessary because our employees are disciplined service officers and their right to workers’ unions is limited.

The commission has strengthened the existing police disciplinary control framework and enhanced the possible sanctions.

It has also improved transparency and accountability of the police orderly room proceedings and processes through automation and elaborate Police Human Resource Information Management Information System.

8. Many parents, guardians and education stakeholders have expressed concern over the heavy deployment of police officers to guard the national examinations every year. Also, most Kenyans feel agitated by the big numbers of our officers guarding elected leaders and government officials. When will we have a deployment policy to ensure that police officers only attend to the core functions of maintaining law and order and protecting wananchi? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The commission is currently developing a Standardisation Policy on Deployment of Security to VIPs and Specialised Institutions to inform security needs.

It is noteworthy that ensuring security in all activities involving the public is the core function of the service.

9. Sir, I was dismissed from the Administration Police service on December 7, 2017 and the letter was forwarded to me on May 28, 2018 by then-Tharaka Nithi County AP commander and I received it on June 21, 2018. I had a court case that went to full trial and I was found not guilty. I was given a chance to appeal and did so and forwarded it to your office on July 6, 2018. Up to date I have not received any communication from your office, sir. How long does it take for an appeal to go through? Cyrus Njiru, Kajiado County

Appeals against administrative action are processes that involve gathering of information to enable informed decisions.

However, we encourage you to provide us with further details including your service number to enable us ascertain the status of your case.

10. In the process of implementing police reforms under the 2010 Constitution, members of the civilian staff serving under the National Police Service were to be absorbed by National Police Service Commission and their terms and conditions improved. When will this process be concluded? Titus Kimathi

This process is currently in progress. A total of 1,500 ununiformed civilian staff have been delinked from the Public Service Commission and linked to the National Police Service Commission.

Subsequently, a total of 191 Public Finance Management staff have been seconded from the State Department of Interior and Citizen Services to the National Police Service Commission.

This follows the earlier delinking of a total 102,000 uniformed police officers.

The process of issuing the civilian staff with appointment letters and harmonisation of their terms and conditions is currently ongoing.

11. The aftermath of the 2007 presidential election presented an opportunity to reform the police force. The Commission of Inquiry into the Post-Election Violence recommended extensive reforms of the police system. The task force came up with more than 200 recommendations and although some were embraced, the process lost steam at some point. What are you doing to fast-track the much-needed police reforms? Raphael Obonyo, Nairobi

I confirm that the process of police reforms has not lost steam. On the contrary, it has gained momentum.

The National Task Force of Police Reforms chaired by Justice (Rtd) Phillip Ransley, which I was part of as a technical adviser, recommended reforms in four broad areas namely policy, institutional and legal reforms, police accountability reforms, police professionalism, terms and conditions reforms, and police operational preparedness.

The reforms continue to be spearheaded by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority externally and the Internal Affairs Unit internally.