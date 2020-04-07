Quarantine ‘hell’ or incubation centres?

Tracking coronavirus

Experts are still trying to understand how easily the virus transmits, but there are fears that the conditions in the facilities allow the disease to spread rapidly.

Although the World Health Organisation states that quarantine can be up to 14 days (corresponding with the known incubation period of the virus, according to existing information), it may be extended due to a delayed exposure.

Instead of the government admitting laxity on their part when it comes to how they enforced the mandatory quarantine they have shifted blame on the people in quarantine.

Acting Director of Medical Services Pacifica Onyancha recently warned that all quarantine site officers who do not report to the designated facilities will be fired, an indication that many did not do their work properly, leading to the punishment of those quarantined.

“If an officer is found not to be at their destined quarantine site, they will be dismissed from service with immediate effect without further reference to Human Resource Regulations pursuant to revoking the Public Health Act,” she stated in a memo.

A video circulating on social media shows the desperate conditions of those quarantined at Lenana School with hardly any soap and water to wash utensils.

One of those quarantined said they have been sharing bathrooms and dining together, which has prompted questions about the effectiveness of the measures. Many fear they might have contracted the disease in the facilities.

Human rights

Betty Ndindi, a journalist in quarantine, said she was completely heartbroken when she was told to stay for an additional 14 days.

“We complied with all the guidelines right from the airport. But after testing, we hoped they would release us to go home,” she said.

In an open letter to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the people quarantined at the Pride Inn Azure Hotel in Westlands, said that despite taking all measures to minimise contact with others they have still been asked to stay for another 14 days because two people tested positive.

The residents at the hotel said they pay $90 per night which totals $1,260 for the 14 days. An extension would mean a total of $2,520 per person.

“Sir, left with little choice and fearing the conditions in some of the quarantine centres, some of us borrowed money to pay for hotel accommodation in order to comply with mandatory quarantine. It is not because we are affluent,” their statement reads in part.

One family of five said they have paid close to Sh500,000 in the last 14 days and are looking to paying double the amount by the end of the additional 14 days.

Dr Michael Ryan, the chief of emergencies at WHO, said last month that countries should respect the human rights of travellers.

“It is really important that there’s an appropriate risk management approach being taken here,” he said.

The WHO has set up some ground rules for when a country decides to put arriving passengers who are not displaying symptoms, in a quarantine facility.

The WHO said that there are several measures that need to be considered, in accordance with Article 32 of the International Health Regulations (IHR).

WHO states that there is no universal guidance regarding the infrastructure for a quarantine facility, but space should be respected not to further enhance potential transmission and the living placement of those quarantined should be recorded for potential follow up in case of illness.

The people in quarantine have also said that some of them are experiencing mental distress and a few have had panic attacks, which worsened with news of the intended extension of quarantine.

