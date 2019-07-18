By JOSIAH ODANGA

A Form One student in Kisii County died Thursday in hospital after a night of pain.

On Wednesday night, Belvin Kerubo needed the attention of her school managers the most as she writhed in pain – coughing, spitting and vomiting blood – for hours.

The St Claire Kioge Girls High School, Nyakoe, student was in the morning confirmed dead at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Even spirited efforts by her colleagues, who stayed awake to give her company, bore no fruit.

Having seen her struggling in her last moments, they are distraught, wondering whether things could have turned out different if only the school managers had responded in a better way.

A student at the school said at first the girl complained of pain, but when she started asking for food and water, they went to call their teachers but did not succeed in waking them up.

The school matron however, gave her some medicine.