In Malawi, Mr Jurgen is said to have referred to a driver by named Mr Charles Devina as a “monkey”, an incident which led to his deportation.

Before coming to Kenya, Mr Jurgen, 47, was in March 2017 deported from Malawi over similar accusations.

By NYABOGA KIAGE

More by this Author

Hinteregger Jurgen, the Austrian national who fled the country on Monday after being grilled by detectives over accusations of racial abuse, is a man with a controversial and questionable past, Nairobi News can now reveal.

These revelation have come to light even as Strabag International, the German company he worked for in Kenya until he took flight, confirmed that indeed the suspect has left for his home country.

Before coming to Kenya, Mr Jurgen, 47, was in March 2017 deported from Malawi over similar accusations.

In Malawi, Mr Jurgen is said to have referred to a driver by named Mr Charles Devina as a “monkey”, an incident which led to his deportation.

DEPORTATION

It however remains unclear who he arrived in Kenya in March 2018 to oversee the construction of a Sh20 billion Mwea Thiba dam in Kirinyaga county following his deportation from Malawi.

Related Stories Austrian in racism storm flees Kenya

Mr Jurgen was on Saturday grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over accusations of mistreating and even physically abusing employers of Strabag International.

The employees had initially raised concerns that Mr Jurgen was planning to flee the country.

HELD RESPONSIBLE

By the time of publishing this story, the company was yet to respond to our inquiry about Mr Jurgen and his 'racist' past.

Following the latest turn of events, the police have said that they will seek the intervention of Interpol to ensure that Jurgen is brought to book.

Kirinyaga police boss Mr Anthony Wanjuu has also said the company will be held responsible for the incident.