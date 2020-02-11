By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga was among thousands of Kenyans who thronged Parliament on Monday on the final day of the public viewing of the body of former President Daniel arap Moi.

Mr Odinga, who flew in Monday afternoon from an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, made his way to Parliament at exactly 2.25pm, just five minutes before the start of a special session of MPs.

Dressed in a dark grey checked suit, complete with a white cowboy hat, Mr Odinga was accompanied by his wife Ida, his son Raila Jr and a host of MPs, led by Senate Minority Leader James Orengo.

With a black fly whisk in his right hand, Mr Odinga, in a sign of respect, removed his hat, raised his right hand carrying the fly whisk before he waved it five times, moving it from left to right, in the same way his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga mourned founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978.

CORDIAL RELATIONSHIP

Mr Odinga then bowed, put his hat back on and headed to a room in Parliament where he condoled with the family, led by Rongai MP Raymond Moi and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Advertisement

The former prime minister told the family to be strong at this moment of grief, insisting that the Odingas and Mois have had a good relationship since 1963 when his father Jaramogi met the former president at the Legislative Council (Legco).

Mr Odinga then posed for a group photo with the Moi family. His convoy drove off 30 minutes later.

He did not address a battery of journalists that had already mounted their cameras for him to say a word.

Mr Odinga said he will make his address at today’s memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium.

Earlier, former vice-president and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also made his way to Parliament and paid his last respects to the former president.

NATION'S STABILITY

Mr Musyoka showered Moi with praises, saying that while other countries were experiencing political instability, the former president made sure Kenya remained stable for the 24 years he was in power.

“There were coups d’etat around us, including Uganda and other countries across Africa during his reign, but former President Moi held us together. For that alone, we must celebrate him,” Mr Musyoka said.

“He established the nation Kenya, nobody will ever rule this country for 24 years like Mzee Moi did,” the former VP added.

Archbishop of Voice of Salvation Winnie Owiti, who was among the clerics that offered prayers to Moi on Monday, said the former president was a personal friend to her family.

Ms Owiti said she will never forget when her husband was involved in an accident in 1984 and was taken for treatment in Kisumu.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

The former president chartered a plane that transferred him to Nairobi, where he got specialised treatment and he paid all the hospital bills.

“My husband first met Mzee Moi in 1972 while in his evangelism work, and they remained friends ever since,” Mr Owiti said.

“Moi knew that good leadership comes from God — that is how he was able to hold the country together for 24 years,” Ms Owiti added.

Monday marked the end of the public viewing of Moi’s body at Parliament.

Today, the body will be taken to Nyayo National Stadium for a memorial service that will be led by the African Inland Church.