ODM leader Raila Odinga has supported calls for a total lockdown in case Covid-19 cases skyrocket, but he has asked the government to ensure availability of enough food for the poor before resorting to this.

Mr Odinga, leader of the Orange Democratic Movement party, said food banks must be created, especially for the urban poor.

“We have faith in the government and whatever actions it has taken to deal with this pandemic," he said in a Citizen TV interview on Friday.

"I, however, call for plans to cushion the public against its effects by providing food, especially in slums, in case of a total lockdown as we battle the monster."

The former Prime Minister said Kenya’s sole aim at the moment is tackling the pandemic so the government should not hesitate to make drastic decisions for the sake of the people's safety.

In terms of food supply, he said, the government should pay close attention to slums such as Kibra, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mathare, Kangemi as well as the towns of Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu and Kakamega.

MONEY

The ODM boss challenged leaders further, asking them to help the poor instead of staying at home, "helpless like any other ordinary Kenyans".

“Politicians must not keep quiet and just stay at home. Those fond of attending church harambees during the weekends must now come out and use the funds to help Kenyans," he said.

He also welcomed the government’s plans to import maize in efforts to avert a food crisis as it battles the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

“I support [Agriculture Cabinet Secretary] Peter Munya on this. The government is at liberty to import maize to address the shortage, especially during [the pandemic]," he said.

The government has authorised importation of four million bags of maize to avert a food crisis as it fights the virus.

CS Munya said it will import two million bags of white maize for human consumption and another two million bags of yellow maize to be processed as animal feed

TEST RESULTS

Regarding virus test results, Mr Odinga said the people and their leaders should not shy away from declaring their status and taking steps to keep others safe.

He warned the public against propaganda surrounding this, saying, “To suffer from the virus is not a crime. Let nobody be ashamed of declaring his or her status and isolating. Let us be like those great leaders in Europe who have taken the bold step of declaring their status and going into isolation.”

The politician also condemned the originators of a fake list of legislators suffering from the virus.

“It is wrong to speculate on one's health. Let us not use the pandemic to play politics and tarnish other people's names,” he said.

Mr Odinga further asked Kenyans to cooperate and heed the government’s directives on dealing with the disease.

“Police must handle Kenyans with decorum. They must not beat up Kenyans and Kenyans must also be disciplined and uphold the law. You must observe curfew hours and follow the law,” he said.

BBI REGGAE

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Mr Odinga said timelines may be affected but quickly added that "reggae has not been stopped”.

“Reggae is still on. We are just on half time,” the ODM leader stated.

"The BBI implementation timelines could be affected but we hope to find a quick solution to this pandemic and continue with the process."

He noted that BBI rallies have been conducted in eight counties and that only Nairobi remains.

“The steering committee in the process of finalising its work. We hope that after this the team shall have its report ready so that we can go to Kenyans for constitutional changes."

Mr Odinga denied claims that the BBI team had a budget of Sh10 billion, saying those making the allegations are the drive's enemies.