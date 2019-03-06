By GRACE GITAU

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday reiterated the need for a three-tier government, saying counties are too small to raise funds for major infrastructure projects.

Speaking during the 6th Annual Devolution Conference at Kirinyaga University, Mr Odinga asked governors to push for the formation of regional governments as part of the debate on constitutional changes.

The ODM leader also called for the formulation of a policy guiding county involvement in the Big Four agenda on food security, affordable housing, universal health coverage and manufacturing.

Mr Odinga accused the national government of taking over county functions such as the purchase of fertiliser and office equipment.

As such, he said, the devolved units should be supplied with resources that would see them fund projects that fall under the Big Four.

GRAFT WAR

On the fight against corruption, Mr Odinga said it is not tribal and should not be politicised.

Regarding the dams scandal, he said parties should await the completion of investigations into alleged fraud before issuing remarks on the matter.

"If there are investigations into the construction, do not come and tell us that the DCI says it was not Sh21 billion but only Sh7 billion," he said.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations interrogated Treasury minister Henry Rotich for about 12 hours on the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals.

Mr Rotich earlier justified the payment of that amount to firms for the projects, that remain non-existent, contradicting Deputy President William Ruto who said only Sh7 billion was paid.

UHURU'S REMARKS

At the conference on Tuesday, Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya said they needed a proper brief on the Big Four agenda as their role remained unclear.

In his speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta said investigative agencies should be given room to do their work in the war on graft as the public is being robbed of resources.

President Kenyatta also noted that the war targets neither individuals not communities and added that threats and blackmail directed at him will not derail the fight.

In his address, the DP urged counties to increase their revenue streams to meet the financial shortfall and end their overreliance on the National Treasury.