By MOHAMED AHMED

ODM leader Raila Odinga has raised the red flag over proposed motion by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to trim powers of the chief public prosecutor to try corruption cases.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday said the proposed amendment of laws setting up the office of the director of public prosecutions is ill-advised.

Speaking in Mombasa during the launch of Huduma Namba, Mr Odinga said the planned changes are "unrealistic" and should not be allowed.

DPP

In his proposal, Mr Nyoro wants the DPP's powers of entering into plea bargains with corruption suspects to be handed over to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He also wants powers to determine the fate of investigations into corruption cases, including terminating them at any stage, taken away from the DPP.

Mr Odinga took a swipe at Mr Nyoro, questioning his seriousness as leader elected to represent the interests of Kenyans in Parliament.

“Is that MP really of sound mind? Hasn't he lost his mind? While some are fighting corruption, you are trying to clip the DCI's and DPP's powers."

He linked the plan to senior government officials and their cronies accused of corruption and warned that the plot will not succeed.

"No one has been arrested but people are worried. There is an MP who has gone to Parliament he wants to limit the war. Hiyo ni wazimu. Hatuwezi Kubali (That is insanity. We’ll not allow)," he said.

Kenya, he said, has been ranking in the top league on Transparency International’s corrupting index and the ongoing efforts are aimed at arresting runaway theft of public resources.

According to the ODM leader, Kenya is now an inch away from the league in which failed states such as Nicaragua play and every effort must be done to slay the dragon of corruption.

"We want to remove Kenya from that league. But some people want to derail us," he said.