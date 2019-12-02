By NATION TEAM

Hundreds of families have been left homeless while a 35-year-old man drowned as he tried to cross the flooded Kipkaren River in Nandi County as heavy rains continued in most parts of the country.

In Nyeri County, a dam burst its banks, visiting misery on residents of Mikumbune Kamangura village in Gakawa ward.

Speaking to the media on Monday, irate residents attributed the destruction to the poor construction of the dam, which is meant to boost agricultural production in the area.

Mr Morris Kinoti said the dam now poses additional danger to children after its fence was brought down by floods.

FLOODS

Meanwhile, residents of Ngando village in Kirinyaga County lost dozens of acres of crops to the floods. “We are calling on the government to give us relief food,” said Mr David Kiberenge, whose six-acre maize farm was ruined.

“Our crops, homesteads and key roads connecting this village are flooded with water and we have been left hapless. The government should intervene and help us,” Mr Muthami said.

In the North Rift, floods hampered the distribution of relief food in some areas.

Several roads have been cut off by mudslides in Tindiret sub-county in Nandi County.

Roads in West Pokot County have become impassable, making it difficult for humanitarian agencies to deliver relief food.

Kerio Valley Director Philip Rotino and the authority’s acting Managing Director Sammy Naporos urged the government to settle the affected families in safer areas.

The rains have rendered most roads in the Kerio Valley impassable, making it impossible for farmers to access markets.

ACCESS MARKETS

“Our crops are likely to rot on the farm as we cannot access markets due to pathetic state of the roads,” said Rachael Chematia from Chesongoch, Elgeyo-Marakwet.

In Nyanza, at least 450 households have been displaced. In Kisumu County the number of households displaced in Nyando constituency has risen to 180. They are camping at Nyamasao Primary School.

Kakola-Ombaka chief Jacob Ongudi said the families are drawn from Kaloo, Giko, Wangara and Kasumba /Kamahawa villages which are the hardest hit.

"By Monday morning the water levels had increase displacing many families. The county government officials came and promised to provide food stuff," said Mr Ongudi.

Kakola-Ombaka usually suffers adverse effects of floods after River Nyando breaks its banks following continued rains in Nandi Hills, the main source of the river.

"We need a medical camp and drugs plus for food aid to be given to the affected households so that our people do not suffer from life threatening water borne diseases in flood hit areas," said the chief.

In Kobala Sub-location, Rachuonyo North Sub-county in Homa Bay, 20 families are camping at Osodo Primary School after their houses were flooded while approximately 250 people in Ugenya sub-county of Siaya County have been affected by the raging floods occasioned by the heavy rains pounding part of the county.

SUBMERGED

The affected people from Kowuor Agindo village in Kobala, mostly women and children, migrated to the school over the weekend after River Miriu busted its banks and destroyed homes and farmlands.

According to the sub county commissioner Ms Pamela Otieno farms belonging to about 50 farmers have been submerged and crops destroyed.

"The affected families are facing lack of food due to the destruction of their crops by the floods," said Ms Otieno.

Kobala Sub-location Assistant Chief George Oburu confirmed that water has covered at least 600 hectares of farmland.

“Most of the crops were about to be harvested. Farmers had planted maize and beans which have all been destroyed,” he said appealing to well-wishers to help the affected families.

In Siaya, approximately 250 people have been affected by floods in Ugenya sub-county by the raging floods occasioned by the heavy rains pounding part of the county.