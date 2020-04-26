Rains to reduce starting Friday

By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The Kenya Meteorological Department has said that the heavy rains being experienced in most parts of the country will reduce starting May 1.

The weatherman, however, said that several parts of the country are still expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall in the last week of April.

Kenya Meteorological Services Director Stella Aura said pockets of heavy rainfall of more than 20mm are still expected over Western, Central including Nairobi, Northeastern, Northwestern, Southeastern and the Coastal strip.

This will be a significant reduction in rainfall intensity in the country where several parts have been receiving very heavy rains of between 30mm and 100mm in the past two weeks that have wreaked havoc across the country.

At least 30 people have lost their lives in the process, with more than 20 people still unaccounted for and over 1,000 families displaced as a result of flash floods and landslides. The worst hit counties are West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho and Nyando in Kisumu County.

“The intensity of the rainfall is likely to reduce on May 1, 2020. Since the water levels in most rivers are high and the ground is already saturated, the rains are likely to continue causing floods in low lying areas as well as landslides or mudslides in high ground and sloppy areas,” said Ms Aura in a statement.

Advertisement

In the latest weather advisory, the weatherman has picked out Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Vihiga, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya Counties as areas of concern as heavy rains continue to pound the country.

Others are Samburu, Turkana, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murangá, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Lamu Counties.

Residents of the above mentioned areas have been warned to be on the lookout for potential floods as flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream.

Along the coast, fishermen and all in the marine industry have also been called upon to be on high alert as heavy rains are expected to result in large waves and strong winds offshore that may result in a storm surge in the region.

“People in landslide prone areas especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas over the western region should be vigilant. Residents are also advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes,” said Ms Aura.