CECIL ODONGO

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar has advised Muslims to wait for official communication regarding the start of this year’s Ramadhan in Kenya.

Speaking to Nation on Phone, Sheikh Muhdhar said Muslim leaders will declare the dates to avoid confusion witnessed in past years when faithful in Kenya started and ended the month-long fasting on different dates.

“Muslims in Kenya should begin observing the holy month after citing of the moon in our country and not in Saudi Arabia or other European countries.

“By the grace of Allah, I will officially communicate the day when all Muslims across the country should begin fasting,” he said.

He added that in Kenya, Ramadhan is likely to begin on Monday or Tuesday depending on the citing of the crescent moon.

Sheikh Muhdhar urged Muslim faithful to prayer more during the holy month and help the needy in their communities.

Meanwhile, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) Secretary-General Hassan Ole Naado asked the government Friday to provide enough security to all Muslims during the holy month.