alexa Ramadhan 2019: Muslim leaders to announce dates - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Ramadhan 2019: Muslim leaders to announce dates

Friday May 3 2019

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Muhdhar.

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Muhdhar. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Sheikh Muhdhar says that in Kenya, Ramadhan is likely to begin on Monday or Tuesday depending on the citing of the crescent moon.
  • Meanwhile, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims official has asked the government Friday to provide enough security to all Muslims during the holy month.
Advertisement
   
CECIL ODONGO
By CECIL ODONGO
More by this Author

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar has advised Muslims to wait for official communication regarding the start of this year’s Ramadhan in Kenya.

Speaking to Nation on Phone, Sheikh Muhdhar said Muslim leaders will declare the dates to avoid confusion witnessed in past years when faithful in Kenya started and ended the month-long fasting on different dates.

“Muslims in Kenya should begin observing the holy month after citing of the moon in our country and not in Saudi Arabia or other European countries.

“By the grace of Allah, I will officially communicate the day when all Muslims across the country should begin fasting,” he said.

He added that in Kenya, Ramadhan is likely to begin on Monday or Tuesday depending on the citing of the crescent moon.

Sheikh Muhdhar urged Muslim faithful to prayer more during the holy month and help the needy in their communities.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) Secretary-General Hassan Ole Naado asked the government Friday to provide enough security to all Muslims during the holy month.

“Security should be enhanced in major towns like Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu and Northern Kenya which have a large number of Muslims so that people can pray and fast in a peaceful environment,” said Mr. Ole Naado.

Related Stories

21/8/2018

Muslims ignore Chief Kadhi, mark Idd ul-Adha fete

Muslims ignore Chief Kadhi, mark Idd ul-Adha fete

Cleric faults move saying celebrations should have been held on Wednesday.

  • ABUSUFIAN: Idd holiday should not be an ambush
    14/6/2018 ABUSUFIAN: Idd holiday should not be an ambush
  • 21/1/2005 Muslims mark big day with prayers