Kenyan businessman Raphael Ongangi, who was abducted by unknown people eight days ago in Dar es Salaam, has been found alive in Mombasa, his wife has confirmed.

Mr Ongangi, who runs a cargo logistics business in Tanzania was kidnapped on Monday last week at about 9.30pm.

His wife, Ms Veronica Kundya, told The Citizen Tuesday afternoonthat she had spoken on phone with her husband but did not give much information.