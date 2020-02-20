By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Jubilee Party's Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has been flown to the United Kingdom for specialised treatment following an accident on February 12.

Mr Tuju was heading to former President Daniel arap Moi's burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County, when the accident occurred near Kijabe on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

He was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and then airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later that afternoon.

In a statement on his progress on Thursday, Jubilee's Communications Director Albert Memusi said Mr Tuju had been moved from Karen Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) to the general ward.

"This [was] after the specialist observed tremendous improvement exhibited over the past few days," Mr Memusi said.

He said, however, that the family resolved to fly him out after consulting the doctors.

In last week's progress report, President Uhuru Kenyatta's party said that in Mr Tuju's absence, Executive Director James Waweru and a team of directors were in charge.

This is in place of Mr Tuju’s deputy, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, who leans on Deputy President William Ruto’s political side.

“All party activities at the secretariat continue to run uninterrupted through the able leadership of the executive director assisted by the directors,” the party statement said.