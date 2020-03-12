By FAITH NYAMAI

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since returning from the United Kingdom, where he received specialised treatment following a road accident.

Mr Tuju dispelled rumours that his position at the party is vacant and assured Kenyans that he will be back to business after recovering.

“I have just returned to the country. I will be briefed on the politics in our party then I will continue discharging my duties,” he said.

POLITICS

Mr Tuju, who returned from London on Saturday, was involved in a road crash on Nakuru-Nairobi highway on his way to former President Daniel Moi’s burial on February 12.

He appeared frail and avoided commenting on politics.

“I have a few enemies but I would not wish them the kind of pain I went through. I thank the many people who sent get-well messages to my family. The most important thing is that I am now well.”

COLLAPSED LUNGS

The Jubilee official said that after the accident, his doctors told him he suffered 13 broken ribs, head injuries and bleeding intestines.

The lungs remained collapsed for several days, he said, and doctors had to make life-or-death decisions on when to remove life support so he could be flown to a London hospital for advanced treatment.

“Before the accident, I viewed Karen Hospital as a place where children with heart conditions are cared for. I didn’t know the hospital would take care of me when I had collapsed lungs,” he said.

He also thanked Kijabe Mission Hospital, where he was first rushed after the accident.

PHYSIOTHERAPY

The politician said he was grateful to God for preserving his life.

Since returning home, he said, he has been undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital.

“I survived a plane crash in the past and God has enabled me to survive this accident. My faith is strong, my muscles are getting stronger and I am confident I will fully recover soon,” he said.