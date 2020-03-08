By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has returned to the country from the UK where he had been flown for specialised treatment following a car accident on February 12.

A source close to Mr Tuju Sunday said that he arrived in the county on Saturday at 5am aboard a Kenya Airways flight from London where he stayed for two Weeks.

He had travelled to the UK in a chartered air ambulance on February 20 accompanied by doctors and close family members.

RECEIVED

“He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by government officials led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monicah Juma, family members and friends at dawn on Saturday. Waziri was in high spirits,” said a source who was part of the delegation at the airport.

The Jubilee secretary-general, he said, was driven straight to his Karen home where he “is having a rest”.

“He is okay and will be resuming his duties as a Cabinet secretary and Jubilee secretary-general in due course. He thanks Kenyans for their prayers and their overwhelming messages of goodwill,” the source said.

Mr Tuju was involved in an accident near Kijabe on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway as he was heading to former President Daniel arap Moi's burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

AIRLIFTED TO NAIROBI

He was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and then airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi later that afternoon.

In a statement on his progress on February 20, Jubilee Communications Director Albert Memusi said Mr Tuju had been moved from Karen Hospital's intensive care unit to the general ward.

"This was after specialist observed tremendous improvement over the past few days," Mr Memusi said.