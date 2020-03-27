alexa Rashid Salim named KPA acting managing director - Daily Nation
Rashid Salim named KPA acting managing director

Friday March 27 2020

Kenya Ports Authority

Kenya Ports Authority headquarters in Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Transport CS James Macharia said in statement released Friday evening that Mr Salim has been appointed acting managing director with immediate effect.

  • This pending the advertisement and competitive recruitment of a substantive managing director. 

MOHAMED AHMED
By MOHAMED AHMED
Kenya Ports Authority has named Rashid Salim as acting managing director.

Mr Salim was appointed by the parastatal’s board following the resignation of Daniel Manduku.

Transport CS James Macharia said in statement released Friday evening that Mr Salim has been appointed acting managing director with immediate effect, pending the advertisement and competitive recruitment of a substantive managing director. 

KPA board of directors’ chairman Joseph Kibwana had earlier confirmed the appointment of Mr Salim.

“Engineer Salim has been at the port for long. He has the experience,” said Mr Kibwana.

The decision to appoint Mr Salim as the acting MD was reached upon after a daylong meeting at the port.

The meeting was attended by Transport Principal Secretary Solomon Kitungu who was sent to the Coast by the ministry’s CS James Macharia on Thursday.

According to his profile background updated on KPA’s website, Mr Salim has been working at the port for the last 38 years.

Before his appointment as acting MD, Mr Salim was the general manager at the engineering services department.

He was appointed as general manager after serving as the head of marine engineering at the agency.

Mr Manduku resigned on Thursday after what he termed as “deep introspection and wide consultations.”

In a letter seen by the Nation, Mr Manduku says his resignation will take effect on June 1.