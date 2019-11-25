By BRIAN OCHARO

Bishop Wilfred Lai of Jesus Celebration Centre has breathed a sigh of relief after a lawsuit challenging his Sh1.2 billion property in Bamburi, Mombasa, was withdrawn.

The suit that was filed by squatters was withdrawn after it emerged that unknown people might have forged signatures and documents used in filing the case. Mr Aron Odindiko, an advocate who purportedly represented the squatters, has distanced himself from the litigants, saying the squatters’ pleadings never originated from his law firm and hence were not properly filed in court.

“The plaintiffs in the instant suit are strangers to me and I have never received instructions from them to institute the instant suit on their behalf. That being the case, the pleadings herein never originated from my office and hence [are] not properly before the court,” he said.

Mr Odindiko noted he was not aware of such a suit filed by him and he had brought criminal proceedings against the squatters, who seem to have forged papers to indicate he filed the suit on their behalf. He said he has taken up the matter with the police and has recorded a complaint against the squatters.

The Attorney-General’s office, which has been following the case, has now sought police help to investigate the circumstances that led to the filing of the case in court.

According to Litigation Counsel Emmanuel Makuto, there are no squatters in the said plot.

“If you go to the ground, the squatters don’t exist. We want the police to investigate the matter because there is an element of fraud that might have taken place resulting into the filing of the case,” he said after the case was withdrawn.

According to the case, the squatters had accused the Bishop Lai’s Jesus Celebration Centre of encroaching into their property and asked the court to compel the church to surrender the plots to them.

The squatters had alleged that the church had taken part of their properties that had not been sold to it.

“We want Bishop Lai to surrender part of the suit premises that he did not purchase. We also want him to tell the court from whom he bought the land,” Mr Juma Mwanzunga, a squatter, said.

The complainants stated that they were only interested in getting back whatever the church did not purchase.

But the church, which is one of the biggest in Mombasa, had debunked the squatters claim, stating that it purchased the property more than 20 years ago and put an investment of more than Sh1.2 billion.

Through its advocate Joseph Munyithia, the church urged the court to dismiss the suit and issue an order of eviction stating that the investment was under threat from the squatters who have continued to invade the property.

According to the court documents, the church acquired the suit properties in 2003 and 1999. It put up facilities in some section and left other parts undeveloped.

The church says that it bought the land that the squatters wants to grab under the Redeemed Gospel church for Sh20 million.

The facilities put up in the property include an Ultra-Modern Cathedral, associated amenities, a secondary and primary school and a pre-unit facility, which it claims are under threat following continuous invasion by the squatters.

“Since acquiring the suit properties in 1999 to date, it has been in our continuous physical and legal possession. We host a farm house, water well, tanks, cattle farm and among others partly fenced with chain link,” a church member Justus Kimeu said in court papers.

The church lamented to the court that the squatters have taken over worshipping places and asked for their eviction to enable worshippers to continue with church services without fear and intimidation from the invaders.

Mr Kimeu said in court papers that the invaders had taken over prayer grounds where members conduct their night prayers and parking yards where worshippers park their vehicles thus posing a security threat to the worshippers.

The dispute between the squatters and JCC has seen both parties hold demonstrations in the past counter accusing each other of invading private property.