alexa Relief for Sonko as Voi assault case dropped - Daily Nation
Relief for Sonko as Voi assault case dropped

Wednesday January 22 2020

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Voi Law Court

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Voi Law Court on January 21, 2020. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Yesterday, the prosecution told the court that the complainant is willing to withdraw the case as he is no longer interested in pursuing it.
LUCY MKANYIKA
The assault case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been dropped.

Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi ruled on Wednesday morning that there are sufficient grounds for permitting coast police boss Rashid Yakub to withdraw his complaint.

Yesterday, the prosecution told the court that the complainant is willing to withdraw the case as he is no longer interested in pursuing it.

However, they did not state the reason for withdrawal of the case.

Sonko's lead counsel, Cecil Miller, had welcomed the application.

More follows.

