By LUCY MKANYIKA

More by this Author

The assault case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been dropped.

Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi ruled on Wednesday morning that there are sufficient grounds for permitting coast police boss Rashid Yakub to withdraw his complaint.

Yesterday, the prosecution told the court that the complainant is willing to withdraw the case as he is no longer interested in pursuing it.

However, they did not state the reason for withdrawal of the case.

Sonko's lead counsel, Cecil Miller, had welcomed the application.

More follows.