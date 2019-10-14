By JAMES KAHONGEH

After months of waiting, the remains of Kenyans who perished in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash in March have arrived in Nairobi.

Specialised caskets bearing the remains of 28 victims arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport moments before 10am on Monday.

The families and friends of the crash victims are gathered at the VIP terminal of JKIA, where they are receiving psychosocial support.

The remains will be released to only close family members.

Families of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash victims gather at the VIP terminal of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi on October 14, 2019. PHOTO | JAMES KAHONGEH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

DNA MATCHING

Seven months after the accident in the Bishoftu region of Ethiopia that claimed the lives of all 157 people on board, families have not been able to inter the remains of their loved ones.

According to Ethiopian authorities, the bodies were severely damaged in the crash, and only after extensive DNA tests were the remains matched to corresponding families.

The DNA matching took more than 240 days to conclude.

The remains of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi on October 14, 2019. PHOTO | JAMES KAHONGEH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The high number of crash victims and the intensity of the damage to the bodies complicated the exercise.