The perpetrators of the abuse were aged between 10 and 35 years.

The report indicates that a total of 2,835 cases of child abuse were reported in 2017 and 2018.

By OUMA WANZALA

A new report shows Nairobi has the highest rates of child abuse in the country.

According to the report from Childline Kenya, Nairobi had 52 victims of child abuse in 2018.

Kiambu and Bungoma recorded the second and third highest rates with 23 and 19 cases respectively.

Other child abuse cases reported to be rampant in the three counties are abduction, early forced marriages and physical assault.

The report identified several reason why child abuse is rampant.

“Some of the young people who are perpetrators are themselves survivors of abuse,” the report said.

The report added that inadequate parenting skills and poor preparation for parenting responsibilities is also to blame.