The report, tabled by government analyst Joseph Kimani, further pointed to the possible presence of another male as some strapping collected by police from the victim’s house showed that DNA profile matched that of Ms Kimani.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A report tabled in court Wednesday showed that a pair of brown shorts belonging to murder suspect Joseph Kuria Irungu, alias Jowie, had blood stains matching those of slain woman Monica Kimani.

Dr Kimani, who produced the shorts in court, said he received 73 exhibits from the police as well as DNA samples and swabs from several people, which he analysed.

Among these were charred clothes, open shoes, a heavily bloodstained towel, adhesive tapes, a knife, a wine glass, empty beer cans and empty beer bottles.

On Tuesday, a witness told Justice James Wakiaga that he left Ms Kimani with Mr Irungu when he left her house late on the night she was killed.

Mr Irungu’s is charged alongside Ms Jacque Maribe with murdering Ms Kimani on September 19 last year.