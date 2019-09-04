Mr Koech wants the President to clear the air on the “dangerous” statement by Mr Tobiko that the title deeds the government gave to Mau settlers are just “pieces of paper”.

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

A group of leaders from the Rift Valley has told President Kenyatta to break his silence on the Mau complex evictions.

The order by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko to have nearly 50,000 people voluntarily leave the Mau or be forced out without compensation has angered some leaders, culminating in meetings.

ARROGANCE

Emurrua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno was arrested in Olmekenyu for reportedly preparing to lead protests against the second phase of the Mau evictions. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Narok South when he refused to stop. The area is now classified as a security zone.

Narok Deputy Governor Everline Aruasa and MPs Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu) and Brighton Yegon (Konoin) followed Mr Ngeno to the police station.

Mr Koskei was with Ngeno during the arrest. They were on the way to Kirobon Primary School.

“We were not near Maasai Mau forest. The place Mr Ngeno was arrested is almost 100 kilometres away,” the MP said.

Mr Yegon denied claims that he and the other lawmakers planned to incite residents against police and the government.

Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Belgut MP Nelson Koech Tuesday accused Mr Tobiko of arrogance, adding that the matter would not end well unless Mr Kenyatta gives his position.

“There will be no eviction from Maasai Mau Trust Land until the President speaks. The minister has no moral authority to evict people,” Mr Murkomen, who is the Senate majority leader, said.

CHILDREN

He added that he and his colleagues have asked Mau residents to stay put and send their children to school “like other Kenyans”.

Mr Cherargei, who also chairs the Human Rights Committee in the Senate asked if the President has reneged on his earlier promise to the affected families that they would not be moved without dialogue, compensation or settlement.

“We’re not against conservation. We want President Kenyatta to speak. He led a fundraiser to support some evictees in 2009,” the Nandi Senator said, adding that the lawmakers are just being mindful of the families as children can die during the evictions.

Mr Cheruiyot wanted to know why the Kenya Forest Service Board is not involved in the operation.

“Mr Tobiko does not have a Cabinet memo on the same. He needs to be dismissed for misconduct,” he said.

Mr Koech wants the President to clear the air on the “dangerous” statement by Mr Tobiko that the title deeds the government gave to Mau settlers are just “pieces of paper”.

“Saying title deeds are worthless papers is setting a dangerous precedent. People will soon begin thinking that it’s okay to evict their neighbours who are not natives even if they have land documents,” the Belgut MP said.

DIGNITY

Some leaders feel Mr Tobiko could be acting on the orders of State House.

“The Environment minister must have consulted his Cabinet colleagues. For a development of such magnitude, Mr Kenyatta must have been briefed. He is fully aware of the impending crisis,” Mr Koech said.

The leaders said the Mau people voted for Mr Kenyatta to a man, “and he should return the trust by upholding their dignity”.

They also said Mr Tobiko is not the right person to lead evictions from the Mau as there could be a conflict of interest since he is Maasai.

Evicting the families, many of them Kipsigis, could tilt the political arithmetic in Narok County, some say.

Whereas many agree that the families should leave to let the important water tower regenerate, the contention is whether the settlers should be compensated.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said the eviction is discriminatory as it only targets poor families. “Some wealthy people own huge chunks of land in the Mau. Those being evicted are mainly subsistence farmers,” he said.

EX-PRESIDENT

Among the prominent and wealthy people with huge parcels of land in the Mau complex are former President Daniel arap Moi and former Kuresoi South MP Zakayo Cheruiyot.

Dr Khalwale said such families are being protected by the government.

“The government should evict Mr Moi from the 2,333-acre Kiptagich tea estate that he illegally owns in Mau. Thereafter, Kenyans will support the eviction of the 50,000 squatters sitting on 10,000 acres. Hustlers are also people,” Dr Khalwale said.

In a recent interview, Mr Tobiko said the estate is not part of the forest.