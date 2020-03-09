By LEOPOLD OBI

University of Nairobi students on Monday evening went on the rampage to protest the death of a fellow student.

The student is said to have succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten by guards manning the hostels last Wednesday. The irate students set one of the abandoned hostels on fire during the Monday evening protests.

Samuel Ayoma, a student leader, told Nation that the student was allegedly clobbered by guards who later abandoned him at Central Park, few metres from the main campus.

“The guards claim that the student was a goon, yet we know him as a fellow comrade,” noted Mr Ayoma.