Riots hit UoN after former student leader killed

A section of students at the University of Nairobi on Thursday night took to the streets to protest the killing of a former student leader at the institution allegedly by the police. The students blocked State House Road as they engaged police in running battles.

Another student said to have been stabbed in the course of the day and was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital. The borne of contention is the fight for control of shops near the university by a section of former students and traders.

The university’s director of corporate affairs John Orindi confirmed the protests.

“Police have taken over the issue and it’s our hope that normalcy will return soon,” said Mr Orindi on phone.

The University of Nairobi student leader Antony Manyara said the management of Club 36, which is the source of the conflict, must be under students.

“We will stop at nothing until the students own Club 36 as 95 per cent of them do their shopping there,” said Mr Manyara.