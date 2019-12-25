Rosemary Odinga regains sight after two years

Mr Odinga disclosed how his family was forced to move from one hospital to the another, locally and outside the country, in search of remedy.

By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

Rosemary Odinga, the daughter of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, has revealed that she has fully regained her sight after two years.

Rosemary moved the congregation at St Peter's ACK church in Bondo, Siaya County, on Wednesday during a Christmas service when she stated how has been battling failing sight following an illness.

"I felt alone and had to quickly learn to use sounds and movements of people to tell who was around me. Those were the most trying moments of my life" she said.

She recalled how it was especially painful for her as a mother to not to see her children.

"People would see me and think I was able to see because my eyes were 'wide open'. I am grateful for your prayers and support during those difficult times" she said

She was speaking after accompanying her father to the Christmas service.

Related Stories Rosemary Odinga: Life after stroke

Advertisement

He disclosed how his family was forced to move from one hospital to the another, locally and outside the country, in search of remedy.

"We got to appoint where we nearly gave up as a family after unsuccessfully visiting many hospitals including those in Germany, China and South Africa before she was finally healed in India" he said

Mr Odinga said the healing was amongst the many milestones the family achieved this year that they are grateful for.

"Doctors in South Africa said she will never regain her sight. However, a friend introduced us to a doctor in India who used herbal medicine to help her recover," he said

He said Rosemary was admitted to the hospital in India for one month .