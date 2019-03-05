 Dams scandal: DCI grills Rotich for 12 hours - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

DCI to grill Rotich again on Arror, Kimwarer dam scandals

Tuesday March 5 2019

Treasury CS Henry Rotich

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich during the 7th African Fiscal Forum at Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi on February 14, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
By BRIAN OKINDA
More by this Author

Treasury minister Henry Rotich finally left the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Tuesday night, after about 12 hours of interrogation on the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals.

The Cabinet Secretary's lengthy closed-door grilling came as he honoured summons by DCI boss George Kinoti, who wants to look into 107 firms linked to the matter.

Reports indicated that Mr Rotich had been expected to answer questions on how the money was released to the Italian firm contracted to construct the dams, before the start of the project.

Mr Rotich's lawyer, Katwa Kigen, explained that the interrogation took long since there were matters that needed confirmation.

"We provided much of the clarification the interrogators wanted. It was a long process since there were issues that needed to be cross-checked and confirmed before submission," he sad.

MORE GRILLING

Related Content

The CS will still pay at least one more visit to the DCI headquarters for more questioning, Mr Kigen said, adding he will report back on Wednesday morning.

"There were documents we did not have, which we will return to the headquarters with," he said.

The minister left the DCI premises on Kiambu Road in Nairobi in a convoy of three vehicles.

CS Rotich is being probed for authorising of that amount of money to the two phantom dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

He is also accused of writing to the National Land Commission asking officials to deal with land allocation issues to enable the Kerio Valley Development Authority to resettle residents displaced by the projects.

Related Stories

5  hours ago

Dams: Italian firm locked in Asia court battle

CMC di Ravenna failed to complete a Sh35.5 billion project in Nepal.

  • 25/2/2019 Dams probe: 107 firms summoned
  • 4  hours ago DCI grills Rotich for six straight hours
  • 5 days ago Ruto denies Sh21bn loss in dams project - VIDEO