Dozens of people were left homeless Saturday after the government demolished their houses in Ruai.

The demolition took place under the cover of darkness.

Earlier this month, the government started evicting hundreds of people who had bought property next to the disputed 3,000-acre piece of land to pave way for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant in Ruai, Nairobi.

The Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant, which stands next to the property repossessed last month, was built in 1980 and was initially meant to serve 80 per cent of city residents.

But, since 1980, further expansion of the plant has been hampered by encroachment on its land.

As a result, the treated effluent does not meet required quality standards due to overloading. Standing on the only available land that can be used for expanding the plant are two properties with a total acreage of 3,000, and worth a whopping Sh20 billion.

