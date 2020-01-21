By SAM KIPLAGAT

The family of multiparty hero Charles Rubia Monday urged the High Court to order the State to compensate him Sh40 billion for the torture he underwent in the hands of security agencies in the 1990s.

Making final submissions before Justice Weldon Korir Monday, the family through lawyer Irungu Kang’ata said the State should pay Mr Rubia, who was detained twice for agitating for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy together with Mr Kenneth Matiba.

He said the former Cabinet minister and Member of Parliament, who died on December 23, suffered from cruelty he underwent and his businesses interests were thrown into disarray following his detention. He is seeking special damages and payment of Sh150 million for loss of business.

For its part, the State, through Christopher Marwa, said the detention was lawful and that Mr Rubia was not subjected to degrading treatment or torture as alleged. He urged the court to dismiss the case.