Okombe met death at birthday party

Shocking revelations have indicated that the slain international rugby player Mike Okombe was recklessly driven to the hospital after being hit and killed by his wife and another friend.

A court heard Mr Okombe was allegedly killed by his wife Maryann Mumbi and friend Calvin Okoth at a birthday party in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County on November 4,2017.

Two witnesses yesterday told a Nakuru court that an altercation ensued between Mr Okombe, his wife and Mr Okoth.

The court heard that Ms Mumbi threw a stone at Mr Okombe who staggered and fell down bleeding on the face.

Mr Moses Aketch, a cousin to the first suspect Ms Mumbi, and Ms Milka Njoki - the wife to Mr Okoth - said the vehicle which was rushing an unconscious Mr Okombe to hospital was involved in a number of accidents on the way in Nakuru town.

Ms Njoki, who was on the wheel, said she had panicked after the incident occurred at her house which saw her cause accidents on the road.

According to Ms Njoki, Mr Okoth took a log which he used to hit Mr Okombe, sending him to the ground.