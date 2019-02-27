 Fake money: 'Sh32bn' seized - Daily Nation
Ruiru police link fake currencies to 'fake Uhuru' men

Wednesday February 27 2019

Some of the fake money found in a house Ruiru

Some of the fake money found in a house Ruiru on February 27, 2019. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Three suspects — a couple and their female business associate — have been arrested.
  • Cash was in euros, pounds, dollars and Kenyan currency.
By MARY WAMBUI
Officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit have on Wednesday seized a huge cache of fake currencies, foreign and local, that were hidden in a residential house in Ruiru.

Police told the press the fake currency amounts to Sh32 billion and did not reveal how they reached such a figure.

Ruiru Police Commander James Ng'etich said the money had been stacked in at least 20 metal boxes. Among the currencies in the boxes were euros, pounds, dollars and Kenyan currency.

Three suspects — a couple and their female business associate — have been arrested.

The fake cash was stashed in at least 20 boxes

The fake cash was stashed in at least 20 boxes that were found in the Ruiru house. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The money laundering syndicate has been linked to the ongoing case in which seven suspects have been charged with defrauding city businessman by mimicking President Uhuru Kenyatta's voice.

The house in Ruiru where police seized cache of

The house in Ruiru where police seized cache of fake currencies and gold pieces on February 27, 2019. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

